Motorola G Fast promo video accidentally shared by the company; could launch soon

Motorola recently launched the Moto G Pro smartphone in the European market, which is basically a rebranded model of the Moto G Stylus that is available in the United States. Now, a new G-series smartphone from the company has been leaked.

The Lenovo-owned company is soon expected to launch a smartphone named Motorola G Fast. The promo video of the smartphone was accidentally published by the company on YouTube but was taken down after some time.

The teaser video highlights that the smartphone will offer “blazing-fast performance” and will have a battery capacity that will be providing two days of usage on a single charge.

As for the design, the Moto G Fast features a punch-hole cutout on the front side in the top-left corner for the front-facing camera. On the back, the device has a triple-camera setup which includes an ultrawide lens and a macro lens.

Currently, no more information about the smartphone is available. It could either be a new model or going by the company’s track record, the phone could be a rebranded model of the existing G-series phone. Since the promo was published on the Motorola USA channel, the device is expected to soon get launched in the U.S.

