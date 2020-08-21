How to transfer photos from iPhone to PC

If you are someone who is using an iPhone for a long time now then you might be aware that transferring files to an iPhone can be a difficult task. However, that isn’t the case when it comes to photos and there are various methods that you can use to transfer photos from an iPhone to PC. In this guide, we are going to show you step by step instructions on how to do the same, so let’s get started.

Method 1: Using the lightning cable

The first method on our list is easy and doesn’t require you to install any third-party software. All you need is a lightning cable that you use to charge your iPhone and you are ready to go. To transfer photos using your lightning cable all you have to do is:

Step 1: Unlock your iPhone and connect it to your PC using the lightning cable.

Step 2: When your iPhone gets connected you’ll receive a pop-up notification asking for Storage access permissions. Click on “Allow” and proceed further.

Step 3: Open “This PC” or “Computer” and double click on your iPhone to access internal storage.

Step 4: In your iPhone’s internal storage, double click on DCIM and you’ll see some subfolders mostly with the name “100APPLE”, “101APPLE” and so on. These are the folders that have your images simply copy them to your desired location on your system and you are done.

Method 2: Uploading it to a Cloud Storage or Using a third-party software.

If you don’t have your lightning cable and you still want to transfer your photos to your PC, then this method will work for you. Third-Party apps like Xender and ShareIt have made it easier to do this. To transfer photos using a third party software all you have to do is:

Step 1: Open App Store on your iPhone and download a file transfer app.

Step 2: Make sure the installed app comes with a “Connect to PC” feature. Mostly every app that offers this has a website of its own that comes with a special QR code.

Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions and if its a software like Xender just visit the app website to scan the QR code.

Step 4: Once you’ve connected you’ll have all your photos on your laptop and you can download them.

In addition to this, Cloud Storage services like Google Drive and Microsoft One Drive can also help you to transfer photos to your PC. To transfer photos using Google Drive all you have to do is:

Step 1: Install Google Drive on your iPhone and log in with your Google Account.

Step 2: Hit the “+” button in the bottom right corner and tap on “Upload”.

Step 3: Tap on “Photos and Videos” and upload your media files on Google Drive.

Step 4: Open Google Drive on your PC, login with the same account and you’ll be able to download the photos and videos you uploaded from your iPhone. Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

