How to install fonts on your Windows 10 computer

Windows operating system allows you to easily install and manage different fonts on your computer. While the functionality exists for many years, with the latest Windows 10 update, the company has now introduced a new way to install and manage fonts on the computer.

In this guide, we will showcase you three different methods that can be used in the Windows 10 operating system to install as well as manage fonts.

Method 1

In this method, we will showcase you the new way introduced by the company — through the Settings app itself. However, the feature is only available to those users who have the Windows 10 April 2018 update installed.

Open Settings application on your computer. You can simply search Settings in the Start Menu and click on the app to open it. Now select the option Personalization and then from the left-side side menu, select Fonts. You will now see a list of all the fonts installed on your computer. There’s also a search box so that you can look for a particular font. To install new fonts, click on the “Get more fonts in Microsoft Store” link which will take you to the Store. In the Microsoft Store, you will see both types of fonts — Free and Paid. Select the one you want and then click on the “Get” button to download and install it.

Now, if you don’t want a particular font and want to remove it, just click on the font from the list and then press the “Uninstall” button.

Method 2

This is another method where you can directly install the font on your system through the font file. Windows already has support to install different types of font files — TrueType (.ttf), OpenType (.otf), TrueType Collection (.ttc) or PostScript Type 1 (.pfb + .pfm).

To install fonts using this method, first of all, you need to download the font file. Now, open the File Explorer and go to the location of the font file. You can preview the font by opening the file and to install the font, just click on the “Install” button.

Alternatively, you can directly install the font by right-clicking the font file and then clicking on the “Install” option in the context menu.

Method 3

This is one of the simplest methods to install fonts on your Windows computer. You just drag and drop the font files into the Fonts folder of your system.

To open the Fonts folder, open the Run window by clicking the Windows Key + R key and enter “Fonts”. Now, open the folder where the font files and located that you want to install. Just drag the files and drop them to into the Fonts folder and you are done.

