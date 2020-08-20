How To Disable Windows Key On Your Keyboard [Windows 10]

The Microsoft Windows key on your keyboard lets you do a lot of things, it helps you launch the programs, search for specific features and tasks, configure Settings, and also lets you signout, shutdown, and restart the system. But at times, you accidentally press the Windows key while using a program, or playing a game in full-screen mode. This can be overridden with the help of PowerToys for Windows 10. Here’s how.

It’s not once or twice, you may encounter it several times, the Windows key is pressed accidentally while you are using programs or playing games and it creates annoying moments. Disabling the Windows key is easy with the help of Microsoft’s PowerToys utility tool.

To disable Windows key on your keyboard on Windows 10, follow these steps below.

Download the Microsoft tool, PowerToys , and install it on your PC. Launch the PowerToys and click the Keyboard Manager . On the right side, click on Remap a key button. In the next window, click on the (+) button as shown to add a key mapping. Choose the Windows key, select Win for Windows key on the left side In the Mapped To section on the right side, choose Undefined. Click OK and you will be prompted to that you won’t be able to use the Windows key because it will be unassigned. Click Continue Anyway .

That’s how you can disable Windows key on your keyboard for Windows 10. You can also remap the keys with the help of PowerToys on Windows 10, it helps you to reassign any key to work like any other key. You can override the Fn keys on your Windows laptop to work as function keys instead of feature keys.

