Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 could launch on 30th September

Last month, Google finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 4a smartphone after months of delays. At the time, the company had confirmed that it will soon launch the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones.

Now, a new report claims that both smartphones could be launched next month. It is reported that the Google Pixel 5 will be launched in Black and Green color options on 30th September along with Pixel 4a 5G in Black color. The Pixel 4a 5G will also be available in White color option a month later.

While the company has not yet officially revealed the launch date for both these smartphones, Google France had accidentally revealed that the pre-orders for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will start from 8th October.

In a recent leak, it was revealed that the Pixel 5 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, a step down when compared to the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC used in the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. This indicates that the company isn’t planning to offer flagship-grade specifications but focusing on experience.

As for the availability, both the upcoming smartphones — Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G won’t be available in the Indian market. While India is one of the most important markets for any smartphone company but the company doesn’t have 5G infrastructure.

The Google Pixel 4a, which was launched earlier this month, will be available for purchase in the Indian market from October. The company is yet to reveal its pricing for India but it’s known that the sale will happen through the online marketplace Flipkart.

Source