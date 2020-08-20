How to limit third-party access to Photos app on iPhone

With the new iOS 14, Apple has introduced several new privacy and security related features, including control for the access to Photos app. Prior to this, third-party apps could access all the photos when the app was granted permission to access the library, but that is no longer the case.

Now, iOS 14 offers an option to allow access to select photos only to the third-party application. While this is a valuable addition, the process may not be as easy as it sounds for everyone. So, in this guide, we will show you how to use this new feature.

Limiting access to selected photos in iOS 14

Step 1: When you open the application for the first time in iOS 14, it will ask for permission to access the Photos library. When prompted, choose the option that reads “Select Photos…” for limited access.

Step 2: Now, from the image library, select the photos that you want to grant permission to the application to have access to.

Step 3: When the selection is done, tap on the “Done” button in the top-right corner.

Step 4: You will now notice that the app has access to those selected photos only.

Step 5: To edit the selection of photos, go to Settings > Privacy > Photos. Now, select the app for which you want to edit the selected photos, and then you will be able to edit the permission for photos.