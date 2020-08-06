How to connect Apple AirPods with Windows 10 computer

Apple AirPods, one of the best-selling product from the company, is designed to be used with other Apple devices. However, there’s no hard limitations and thus, it can be used with range of devices, including Windows PC.

Although the process is not complicated, but the non-tech savvy people may not be aware of how to connect the AirPods with the Windows computer. So, in this guide, we will show you a step-by-step process on how you can use Apple AirPods with the Windows 10 PC.

Using AirPods with Windows computer

Step 1: Make sure that the AirPods are placed inside the charging case and they are at least partially charged.

Step 2: Now, open the lid of the AirPods charging case but keep the earphones inside.

Step 3: After opening the lid, click and hold the circular button at the back side of the charging case for a few seconds, until the light starts blinking.

Step 4: Once you see the blinking light, open Bluetooth settings on your Windows 10 computer by clicking the Bluetooth icon from the system tray.

Step 5: Click on the “Add Bluetooth or other devices” from the top of the screen and then on the “Add a device” page, click the top option for Bluetooth.

Step 6: From the list of given options, select your AirPods.

Step 7: After a few seconds, you will see a confirmation message indicating that the AirPods have been connected to your Windows computer.

Step 8: You can now remove AirPods from the case and start using them.

To disconnect them from the PC, simply put the AirPods back into the charging case and close the lid.

