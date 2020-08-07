Google Discontinues Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in less than a year

Google officially discontinues the Pixel 4 lineup, the Pixel 4, and the Pixel 4 XL smartphones in less than a year after their launch. The two flagship smartphones from Google are no longer available on Google Store, the company will not be restocking them again.

It is surprising that how Google has pulled off the flagships that were launched in less than a year. It seems Google is planning to release the Pixel 5 soon in October which could have made the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discontinue.

Google says in a statement, “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last. Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.”

The Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are completely out of stock and won’t be available for purchase on the Google Store. Google holds a good mid-range phone the Pixel 4a in its Pixel 4 series.

As for the Pixel 5 launch, rumors suggest that the Pixel 5 will feature a mid-range chipset rather than a flagship.