Google

Google Discontinues Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in less than a year

By Divyang Makwana

Google officially discontinues the Pixel 4 lineup, the Pixel 4, and the Pixel 4 XL smartphones in less than a year after their launch. The two flagship smartphones from Google are no longer available on Google Store, the company will not be restocking them again.

google-pixel-4

It is surprising that how Google has pulled off the flagships that were launched in less than a year. It seems Google is planning to release the Pixel 5 soon in October which could have made the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discontinue.

Google says in a statement, “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last. Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.”

The Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are completely out of stock and won’t be available for purchase on the Google Store. Google holds a good mid-range phone the Pixel 4a in its Pixel 4 series.

As for the Pixel 5 launch, rumors suggest that the Pixel 5 will feature a mid-range chipset rather than a flagship.

Follow us on Google News

Get Tech Updates on Telegram