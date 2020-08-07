The best Microsoft Excel Shortcuts that you didn’t know about
Microsoft Excel is one of the most popular software when it comes to making spreadsheets, thanks to all the amazing features it comes with. While most of you may be familiar with some basic features that make the workflow easy and fast, Microsoft Excel comes with hundreds of shortcuts that help you get your tasks done quickly.
So, in this article, we have made a complete Microsoft Excel shortcuts list which will make your workflow easy, so let’s get started.
Shortcuts which can be used to Enter Data
- Ctrl+Shift+” : Copy value from the cell above into current cell entry
- Ctrl+’ : Copy formula in the cell above into current cell entry
- Ctrl+; : Insert the current date
- Ctrl+Shift+; : Insert current time
- Ctrl+` : Jump between displaying cell values and cell formulas in a worksheet
- Ctrl+K : Add Hyperlink
- Ctrl+Enter : Allows you to enter the same data in multiple cells
Excel shortcuts that help you move around
- Page Up/Down : Go to Page Up/ Page Down
- Left/Right Arrow Keys : Move to the left or right cell
- Up/Down Arrow Keys : Move to an upper or lower cell
- F5 : Bring up “Go to cell” and jump to any cell by typing in the name
- Enter : Go to a new line
- Tab : Jump to the next cell
- Shift+Tab : Jump to the previous cell
- Ctrl+Home : Jump to the beginning of a worksheet
- Ctrl+Page Up/Down : Jump to the previous or next worksheet
Commonly Used Excel Shortcuts
- Ctrl+N : Allows you to create a new workbook
- Ctrl+O : Allows you to open a new workbook
- Ctrl+S : Allows you to save your workbook
- Ctrl+Z : Can be used to undo an action
- Ctrl+C : Can be used to copy the cell data
- Ctrl+V : Allows you to paste the copied cell data
- Ctrl+Y : Can be used to redo an action
- Ctrl+W : Close a workbook
- Alt+F4 : Close Microsoft Excel
- Shift+F11 : Allows you to Insert a new Worksheet
- Ctrl+F1 : Can be used to show/hide a ribbon
- Ctrl+F2 : Jump to Print Preview
- Ctrl+F3 : Open Name Manager
- Alt+H : Jump to the Home tab
- Alt+N : Jump to the Insert tab
- Alt+P : Jump to the Page Layout tab
- Alt+A : Jump to the Data tab
- Alt+R : Jump to the Review tab
- Alt+W : Jump to the View tab
- Alt+Y : Go to the Help tab
- Shift+F3 : Insert a function
- Alt+F11 : Open Microsoft Visual Basic Editor
- Alt+F+T : Open Options
- Ctrl+F : Bring up File and Replace
- Alt+F1 : Create an Embedded Chart
Shortcuts for Excel Formulas
- Shift+F3 : Bring up the Insert Function Dialog Box
- Alt+= : Allows you to Autosum your selected cells.
- Ctrl+Shift+A : Allows you to Insert function arguments.
- Ctrl+Shift+Enter : Allows you to enter array formulas.
- Shift+F9 : Calculate your active worksheet
- Ctrl+F3 : Define name
- Ctrl+Shift+F9 : To clear all breakpoints
Shortcuts for Editing and Formatting Cells in Excel
- Ctrl+B : Allows you to make your cell data Bold
- Ctrl+I : Allows you to make your cell data Italics
- Ctrl+U : Can be used to add an underline in your selected Cell Data
- Alt+H+B : Allows you to add a border
- Ctrl+5 : Allows you to insert a strikethrough
- Ctrl+Shift+5 : Allows you to format numbers in a Percentage format
- Ctrl+Shift+2 : To format numbers in Time format
- Ctrl+Shift+4 : Allows you to format numbers in Currency format
So these were the best keyboard shortcuts that come with Microsoft Excel. Of course, you won’t be able to remember them all so just press the Alt key when you are working with excel and it will show you some of the shortcuts that you can use directly.
