The best Microsoft Excel Shortcuts that you didn’t know about

Microsoft Excel is one of the most popular software when it comes to making spreadsheets, thanks to all the amazing features it comes with. While most of you may be familiar with some basic features that make the workflow easy and fast, Microsoft Excel comes with hundreds of shortcuts that help you get your tasks done quickly.

So, in this article, we have made a complete Microsoft Excel shortcuts list which will make your workflow easy, so let’s get started.

Shortcuts which can be used to Enter Data

Ctrl+Shift+" : Copy value from the cell above into current cell entry

Ctrl+' : Copy formula in the cell above into current cell entry

Ctrl+; : Insert the current date

Ctrl+Shift+; : Insert current time

Ctrl+` : Jump between displaying cell values and cell formulas in a worksheet

Ctrl+K : Add Hyperlink

Ctrl+Enter : Allows you to enter the same data in multiple cells

Excel shortcuts that help you move around

Page Up/Down : Go to Page Up/ Page Down

Left/Right Arrow Keys : Move to the left or right cell

Up/Down Arrow Keys : Move to an upper or lower cell

F5 : Bring up "Go to cell" and jump to any cell by typing in the name

Enter : Go to a new line

Tab : Jump to the next cell

Shift+Tab : Jump to the previous cell

Ctrl+Home : Jump to the beginning of a worksheet

Ctrl+Page Up/Down : Jump to the previous or next worksheet

Commonly Used Excel Shortcuts

Ctrl+N : Allows you to create a new workbook

Ctrl+O : Allows you to open a new workbook

Ctrl+S : Allows you to save your workbook

Ctrl+Z : Can be used to undo an action

Ctrl+C : Can be used to copy the cell data

Ctrl+V : Allows you to paste the copied cell data

Ctrl+Y : Can be used to redo an action

Ctrl+W : Close a workbook

Alt+F4 : Close Microsoft Excel

Shift+F11 : Allows you to Insert a new Worksheet

Ctrl+F1 : Can be used to show/hide a ribbon

Ctrl+F2 : Jump to Print Preview

Ctrl+F3 : Open Name Manager

Alt+H : Jump to the Home tab

Alt+N : Jump to the Insert tab

Alt+P : Jump to the Page Layout tab

Alt+A : Jump to the Data tab

Alt+R : Jump to the Review tab

Alt+W : Jump to the View tab

Alt+Y : Go to the Help tab

Shift+F3 : Insert a function

Alt+F11 : Open Microsoft Visual Basic Editor

Alt+F+T : Open Options

Ctrl+F : Bring up File and Replace

Alt+F1 : Create an Embedded Chart

Shortcuts for Excel Formulas

Shift+F3 : Bring up the Insert Function Dialog Box

Alt+= : Allows you to Autosum your selected cells.

Ctrl+Shift+A : Allows you to Insert function arguments.

Ctrl+Shift+Enter : Allows you to enter array formulas.

Shift+F9 : Calculate your active worksheet

Ctrl+F3 : Define name

Ctrl+Shift+F9 : To clear all breakpoints

Shortcuts for Editing and Formatting Cells in Excel

Ctrl+B : Allows you to make your cell data Bold

Ctrl+I : Allows you to make your cell data Italics

Ctrl+U : Can be used to add an underline in your selected Cell Data

Alt+H+B : Allows you to add a border

Ctrl+5 : Allows you to insert a strikethrough

Ctrl+Shift+5 : Allows you to format numbers in a Percentage format

Ctrl+Shift+2 : To format numbers in Time format

Ctrl+Shift+4 : Allows you to format numbers in Currency format

So these were the best keyboard shortcuts that come with Microsoft Excel. Of course, you won’t be able to remember them all so just press the Alt key when you are working with excel and it will show you some of the shortcuts that you can use directly.

