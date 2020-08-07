Netflix adds support for Hindi language to woo Indian users

Netflix, one of the most popular media streaming platform, has finally added support for the Hindi language. Now, if you select Hindi as your language on Netflix, the platform will provide the full Hindi experience for almost everything for the interface — from the menu in search to the show’s descriptions.

Similar to dozens of languages such as Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese — Hindi support is available to subscribers worldwide.

Commenting on this, Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India, said: “Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi.”

As said, every user of Netflix, regardless of the geographical location, can select the Hindi language from the profile settings. The new language option is also available on desktop as well as mobile website.

This shows how the company is focused on being a global content platform and how far ahead it is when compared to its competitors. It is catering to international markets to expand its market share.

The development comes at a time when the company is heavily investing in making original content for the Indian market. It has partnered with several well-known production houses and celebrities for the original content as movies and TV shows. It plans to spend around $420 million for producing and licensing content in India by the end of this year.

In India, the company is facing tough competition from Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. While Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have plans costing ₹399 and ₹999 per year, the price for Netflix starts at ₹199 per month and goes up to ₹799 per month.