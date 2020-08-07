How To Run PUBG Mobile In 90 FPS On OnePlus Smartphones

Do you own a flagship OnePlus smartphone? Have you been wondering how to enable the 90 fps settings in the PUBG Mobile? OnePlus has announced that PUBG Mobile can now be played in 90 fps on their devices. But how to enable it, how to run PUBG Mobile in 90 fps? Read on to know how.

PUBG Mobile, the most popular battle royale game from Tencent received the 90 fps support for OnePlus phones, and OnePlus will be the first company to support the 90 fps feature on its phones. If you own any one of the following devices, you can run PUBG in super smooth 90 frames per second.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

From 6th August to 6th September, the 90 fps mode will be exclusively available to the OnePlus smartphones before making its way to other devices. If you are the one who has got a smartphone from OnePlus, this is your chance to experience PUBG in 90 fps before anyone does. Here’s how to run PUBG Mobile in 90 fps on your OnePlus smartphone.

How To Run PUBG Mobile In 90 FPS [OnePlus Phones]

Launch PUBG Mobile on your OnePlus smartphone.

On the main menu, tap on the Settings gear icon and tap Graphics on the right side.

Under Graphics, choose Smooth. The 90 fps frame rate settings should be visible.

Under Frame rate settings, choose the 90 fps frame rate as shown below.

Now play the game in super smooth 90 frames per second. Enjoy!

Note: Make sure you download the latest updates of PUBG Mobile on your OnePlus smartphone. Also, update your smartphone to the latest OxygenOS software to support the feature if it doesn’t work.

The 90 fps experience is said to enhance the gameplay as it would make actions like running, using a scope, aiming, and firing much smoother. This also means that players with OnePlus phones mentioned above will have an edge over opponents using the regular or slower framerate (60 fps or 30 fps).

If you liked this trick, also visit more OnePlus guides, tutorials, tips, and tricks.

