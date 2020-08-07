How to quickly disable Windows Update Service

Microsoft is known for releasing updates for the Windows operating system. While the updates are useful, installing them at regular intervals when you are in the middle of some work, takes a lot of time and is counter-productive.

If you don’t want your Windows operating system to get and install updates, there’s a way to do that. In this guide, we will show you a step-by-step process on how you can easily disable Windows Update service on your computer in a few simple steps.

How to disable Windows Update service

Step 1: Open Start Menu on your computer and type “services.msc” and then hit enter. This will open the Services window on your device.

Alternatively, you can also press Windows + R keys on your computer and in the Run window, type “services.msc” and hit enter.

Step 2: Now, in the Services window, find the “Windows Update” service and double-click on it to open settings.

Step 3: In the Windows Update settings window, in the “General” tab, go to the Service Type option, and from the drop-down options, select “Disabled.”

Step 4: Once that is done, restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Do note that the method disables any updates on your computer, including operating system updates, driver updates, software updates, and others. So, make sure you understand what you are doing.

