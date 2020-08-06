OnePlus smartphones now support PUBG Mobile at 90fps

PUBG Mobile, the popular smartphone gaming from Tencent, is getting support for 90fps mode and OnePlus will be the first company to support this on its devices. From August 6th to September 6th, the mode will be exclusively available to the OnePlus smartphones, before making its way to other devices.

Currently, the PUBG Mobile 90fps model is available in most of the market, except for Mainland China, Japan, and Korea. It’s noteworthy that the Chinese version of the game, named “Game for Peace” already supports 90fps gameplay.

The list of supported OnePlus devices for this new 90fps mode on the smartphone include OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro, 8, and 8 Pro.

Commenting on this development, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said: “OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That’s exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most downloaded mobile games. We will continue pushing mobile gaming to new levels through our industry-leading displays, powerful performance, and fast and smooth overall user experience.”

The newly launched mid-range smartphone from the company — OnePlus Nord — is missing from the list even though the device has support for 90Hz refresh rate on its AMOLED display. One possible explanation is that the company is limiting the feature to flagship smartphones only.

However, we expect the company to add support for OnePlus Nord in the coming months. This is an interesting development given that OnePlus was also among the first to get early access to Fortnite at 90fps earlier this year.