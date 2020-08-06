How To Lock Apps With Fingerprints On OnePlus 8/8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Series smartphones are amazing and the new OxygenOS is loaded with features. You can do a lot of customizations, use handy shortcuts, and use its security features. If you just have bought the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro and are concerned about the security and privacy, make use of its in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both come with an in-display fingerprint scanner that is used to lock the device, while it’s more common among users, using fingerprints to lock the apps is less likely being used. If you want to lock your WhatsApp, Gallery, Instagram account, or any specific app, use the App Locker feature to secure them. No need to download any third-party apps from the Google Play store, it’s built into your phone.

Lock Apps With Fingerprints On OnePlus 8/8 Pro

To lock the apps using your fingerprints, you will first need to register your fingerprints on the phone.

Go To Security & lock screen -> Fingerprint and add a passcode/pattern to add a fingerprint. You can always add multiple fingerprints as per your wish. Once you have added your fingerprints on your OnePlus 8/8 Pro, follow these steps.

Launch the Settings on your phone.

Swipe to the bottom and tap on Utilities .

Find the App locker and tap on it.

Tap on Add apps to get a list of apps that can be secured via your fingerprints. You will be asked to enter the PIN or passcode of the phone.

Check the apps that you want to lock.

Now open the apps that you have selected for the App locker feature, place your finger on the sensor to unlock the app. This prevents unauthorized access to the apps. This feature is also available for OnePlus 7 Series as well as OnePlus 6 Series.

There’s more you can do with the in-display fingerprint scanner, launching the launch apps quickly right from the lockscreen by holding on to the in-display fingerprint scanner. Just press and hold the fingerprint scanner to get the list of available shortcuts. You can add your own apps to quickly launch apps from the lockscreen and you don’t need to unlock the phone or press any button.

If you liked this trick, also try checking more guides, tutorials, tips, and tricks on OnePlus phones as well as on other Android smartphones. To get updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok