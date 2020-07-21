OnePlus is known for its flagship killer smartphones, after the release of the top-of-the-line OnePlus 8 Pro and the flagship OnePlus 8 in its OnePlus 8 Series, the company has now launched its upper-midrange smartphone series for the first time, OnePlus Nord has been launched globally.

OnePlus hosted an online AR-based event for the launch of the OnePlus Nord due to the Covid-19 pandemic and send out the invites on Amazon at Rs 99 for India. It’s also the industry’s first-ever AR launch event, people can experience the new Nord in AR (Augmented Reality).

Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus said, “The OnePlus Nord is an important milestone for OnePlus, as we always look for new ways to share the best technology with more people around the world. We are excited to finally bring a more accessible OnePlus smartphone that confidently stands alongside other products in the OnePlus family. The OnePlus Nord combines a flagship camera along with our signature features such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display, OxygenOS, and Warp Charge 30T to deliver a best-in-class smartphone experience.”

Similar to the OnePlus 8 Series, the OnePlus Nord uses a glass design on both sides with the ongoing punch hole camera design trend and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Surprisingly, the OnePlus Nord uses 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display sized at 6.44-inch and Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels).

On the camera’s front, OnePlus Nord features the same 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor you see on its flagship sibling OnePlus 8 with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Furthermore, there’s an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor making a total of four cameras on the rear side for versatile photography experience.

The dual front cameras reside in a small screen cutout on the left side of the display. You get a 32 MP main selfie camera that is capable of capturing up to 4K video at 60 fps and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera for group selfies with ease.

On the software side, the OnePlus Nord comes with its own Oxygen OS 10.5 based on the Android 10 operating system just like the flagship OnePlus 8 Series. Aside from this, it packs a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging that charges the battery up to 70% in just 30 minutes.

As with the internals, the OnePlus Nord equips a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core SoC with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. You can’t expand the storage via microSD card, the OnePlus Nord lacks a microSD slot, you only get two dual SIM slots supporting faster 5G network.

The price for the OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 for its base variant that is 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and the price for its top variant i.e. 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is Rs 29,999.

It is clear that with the increasing demand in the mid-range smartphone market, OnePlus wants to offer a flagship camera and smooth experience at an affordable price, hence, we are seeing the OnePlus Nord competing with the likes of smartphones priced under Rs 30,000.

The OnePlus Nord launch offers include no-cost EMI up to 6 months for customers who pre-book the smartphone. In addition to that, get Rs 2000 off on purchase with an American Express card, and Jio benefits worth up to Rs 6,000. The OnePlus Red Cable Club will offer exciting benefits on purchase of the OnePlus Nord including extended warranty and assured buyback rates, 50 GB worth of free OnePlus Cloud storage, and other third party benefits.

OnePlus Nord will be available on nord.oneplus.com starting on 4th August in Europe and India. 50 North American users will have a chance to experience the OnePlus Nord through a limited beta program. More details on the program are mentioned here.

Prior to open sale, the OnePlus Nord will be available in OnePlus’ first-ever virtual pop up starting 21 July 2020.

The OnePlus Nord will also be open for pre-booking starting 22 July in OnePlus Experience Stores and starting 28th July on Amazon.in. The OnePlus Nord will also be available in an exclusive Early Access sale for OnePlus Red Cable Club members on 3 August 2020 on oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 90 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 90 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Software: Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10

Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10 CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core SoC

7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 620 Graphics

Adreno 620 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB OR 12 GB RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB OR 12 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage, no microSD card support

64 GB OR 128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage, no microSD card support Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC), NFC, Radio

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC), NFC, Radio Primary Camera: Quad Cameras, 48 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 5 MP depth + 2 MP macro

Quad Cameras, 48 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 5 MP depth + 2 MP macro Selfie Camera: Dual Cameras, 32 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle

Dual Cameras, 32 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM support

5G network, dual SIM support Others: In-display fingerprint scanner

In-display fingerprint scanner Battery & Charging: 4,115 mAh, 30W fast charging

4,115 mAh, 30W fast charging Colors: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx

OnePlus Nord Price, Availability, & Launch Offers

Price: Rs 24,999 (6 GB + 64 GB), Rs 27,999 | 379 GBP | 399 Euros (8 GB + 128 GB), Rs 29,999 | 469 GBP | 499 Euros (12 GB + 256 GB)

Rs 24,999 (6 GB + 64 GB), Rs 27,999 | 379 GBP | 399 Euros (8 GB + 128 GB), Rs 29,999 | 469 GBP | 499 Euros (12 GB + 256 GB) Availability: Available from 4th August in Europe and India. The base variant with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage will be available in early September (India Only).

Available from 4th August in Europe and India. The base variant with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage will be available in early September (India Only). Offers: No-cost EMI up to 6 months on Amazon India on pre-booking, Rs 2000 off on purchase with an American Express card, Jio benefits worth up to Rs 6,000, OnePlus Red Cable Club benefits – extended warranty, assured buyback rates, 50 GB free OnePlus Cloud storage, and other third party benefits.

Alongside the OnePlus Nord, the company also announced the OnePlus Buds priced at Rs 4,990 and it comes in three colors – Gray, White, and Nord Blue. The White and Nord Blue variants will be available in an early access sale on 31 July 2020 on oneplus.in and will be available for open sale starting 4th August 2020 on oneplus.in, Amazon India, Flipkart, all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and Croma as well as Reliance Digital outlets. The Gray variant will be available later this month.

