OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone to officially launch on 21st July

OnePlus Nord, the upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company that is known for making “flagship killer” devices, now has a launch date. OnePlus has confirmed that the phone is all set to go official on 21st July.

To watch the launch event in augmented reality, users will have to use the company’s application on 21st July at 10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST. The app will be available for both iOS and Android.

The company is also sending out invitations which will give people a “unique hands-on experience” of the device in AR which can be accessed through a QR code on the invite.

For those who are unaware, OnePlus Nord was earlier leaked as the OnePlus 8 Lite but was later rumored to go official as OnePlus Z. However, a trademark filing from the company hinted that the phone could be launched as the OnePlus Nord, which has now been confirmed by the company.

The smartphone is expected to come with 5G connectivity support and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765/G SoC. It could feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for added protection.

It is said to have a quad-camera setup on the back, but was earlier rumored to have triple-camera and dual-camera sensors. A recent report points that it will have a dual front camera setup, featuring a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor.

We will get to know everything about the smartphone when it goes official on 10th July. It will be interesting to see how the Chinese company positions the smartphone in terms of pricing in the Indian market.

When launched, the smartphone won’t be available for purchase everywhere. The device will be initially limited to India and European market only. In India, the smartphone will be competing against budget devices from the brands like Redmi and Realme as well as Samsung’s Galaxy A and M lineup.