Since the past year, 5G smartphones have started flooding the market but the next-generation communication technology has largely been limited to the mid-range and flagship grade smartphones.

But now Motorola has entered the segment with the launch of its first budget 5G smartphone — Moto G 5G Plus. The highlight of this is that it sticks to Motorola’s usual budget pricing strategy even though it is offering 5G connectivity support.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 2520 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, which is paired with Snapdragon X52 modem.

It comes in two memory variants — one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and another which packs 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the device has a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s a dual-camera setup which includes a 16 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor.

The device is running almost stock Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own My UX app that gives more control over settings for video, games, and music. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and has support for 20W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Moto G 5G Plus Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD HDR10 display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD HDR10 display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 4/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 1TB

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 1TB OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture

48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Water-repellent

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Water-repellent Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 5000 mAh with 20W TurboPower fast charging

Pricing and Availability