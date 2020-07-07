How To Disable Real-Time Protection In Microsoft Defender [Windows 10]

The Windows 10 comes with pre-installed antivirus software on your PC to defend against the threats. If you have seen Microsoft Defender for scanning threats and viruses on your PC, it means your computer is protected by default as it’s built into Windows 10 already. But sometimes, you want to disable the Microsoft Defender for any reason, maybe you installed any third-party antivirus software which may conflict with the Microsoft Defender.

The Microsoft Defender (formerly Windows Defender) protects the system in real-time so that it can protect the PC, but turning it off may give you a little performance boost, maybe you want to churn out the maximum performance while playing high-end PC games, or maybe you just want to temporarily turn off the protection, here’s how to disable the Microsoft Defender on Windows 10.

Note: Disabling Microsoft Defender will stop protecting your Windows 10 PC from threats if you disable real-time background protection, make sure you know what you are doing.

Disable Real-Time Protection In Microsoft Defender

Launch the Windows Security app by typing it in the search below and press Enter .

Under the Windows Security app, click Virus & Threat Protection in the sidebar as shown in the screenshot.

Choose Manage Settings at the bottom on the right side.

Now locate through the Real-time protection slider and turn it Off by clicking on it. You will be prompted with a warning message that your PC is now vulnerable. From here, you can toggle the switch for On and Off whenever needed.

That was it, the Real-time protection has now been disabled. You can turn it back on once you are done with what you were doing. If you don’t turn it on, Windows will automatically turn it on after a short period of time. Your computer is always protected in real-time, you can view the threats found by the Defender app.

In case you want to re-enable the protection, just head back to the Windows Security app and follow the same steps and click the slider to turn it On.

If you like this quick tutorial, make sure you also check out more tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks related to Windows as well as Mac.

To get updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.