How to cancel your Quibi subscription [Guide]

Earlier this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Quibi decided to go ahead with its prior plans to launch the service. However, the media streaming service, which is meant for consuming content “on-the-go” through a mobile app, didn’t perform as well as the company had expected.

Also, the mediocre content from the service didn’t help it get more subscribers. Even weeks after the launch, it started losing subscribers and the app download was also witnessing a downward curve.

If you are among those who subscribed to Quibi as the company was offering a 90-day free trial, and now no longer want to keep using the service or pay for it, then here is the guide on how you can cancel your subscription.

Method 1

First of all, open the Quibi application on your smartphone. Now, in the top-right corner, tap on your profile icon. From the options, tap on “My Account”. In the My Accounts section, tap on “Change Subscription Plan” Now scroll down and tap “Manage Subscriptions.” Once you click the Manage Subscriptions, you will be taken to the subscription management page for your account. You will now have to find and tap Quibi and then tap “Cancel.” Now keep following on-screen prompts to finalize the cancellation process.

Method 2

In this alternative method, you can entirely skip the process of opening the mobile application. So, this method is useful in case you have already deleted the mobile application without realizing that you need to cancel the subscription as well.

On Apple devices

Open your Settings app Tap on your Apple ID Tap on Subscriptions Select Quibi, then “Cancel”

On Android devices:

Open the Google Play Store app From the side menu, tap “Subscriptions” Find and tap Quibi, then tap “Cancel Subscription”

Do note that even if you cancel your Quibi subscription, you will still be able to use the service until the end of the free trial period or for the remainder of the month if you have already paid the subscription fee.