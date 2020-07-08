Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for Galaxy Note20 series confirmed for 5th August

Samsung was rumored to launch its upcoming flagship smartphones at a launch event on 5th August. Well, the rumors have turned out to be true and the South Korean giant has officially confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for 5th August.

Given the situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will be hosting the event virtually. It will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official website and we also expect a live stream on its social media profiles.

While the company has not yet revealed which devices will get launched at the event, it’s almost certain that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series will be the highlight of the event. Along with that, we could also witness the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well as Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

As per the rumors, the Galaxy Note20 series will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and all the models will support 5G connectivity. It will pack up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The top-end model in the lineup, expected to be Galaxy Note20 Ultra, is said to feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole to house a camera sensor.

Anyways, the Galaxy Unpacked event is just a month away from now and we’ll soon know what the company has up its sleeves. The event will be live-streamed on 5th August at 10:00 AM ET or 7:30 PM IST.