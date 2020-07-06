Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone to be called Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, which was said to have been named Galaxy Fold 2. However, a new report indicates that the smartphone could be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Going by the name, it seems that the company will be merging the Galaxy Fold as well as Galaxy Z lineup, both of which are dedicated for the foldable smartphones. The company has so far launched one device in each lineup.

As per the report, the Galaxy Fold 2 could come with main display having flexible Dynamic AMOLED panel measuring 7.59 inches and support for 2213 x 1689 pixels screen resolution, pixel density of 372 PPI and 120Hz refresh rate.

It could come powered by the Snapdragon 865 or the unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC and 256/512 GB internal storage support. Although there have been rumours about the phone getting the in-display camera sensor, it seems that the company has settled for the punch-hole cutout because of the supply-related issues.

The smartphone may pack a 4500 mAh battery with 25W superfast charging support as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging support. It is also said that the phone won’t have support for S-Pen.

As for the availability, as per the reports, Samsung will be hosting Galaxy Unpacked launch event on 5th August where the Galaxy Note20 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be launched, along with the Galaxy Watch 3 wearable.

