Airtel now offers faster 4G speeds to its Platinum customers

Indian telecom giant Airtel announced its ‘Priority 4G Network‘ to its platinum mobile customers. Now Airtel will ensure faster 4G speeds through Network Preference for the users who have subscribed to the Platinum membership.

Airtel has deployed advanced technologies to give its Platinum users preference on the network. If you are an Airtel Platinum mobile customer then you are set to enjoy faster 4G data speeds on your smartphone and connected devices. The launch of Priority 4G Network will further enhance the digital experience for Platinum customers.

How much the Airtel Platinum program costs? As part of the Airtel Thanks program, all the users with postpaid plans Rs 499 and above are nominated as Platinum members and can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits which includes the customized Platinum UI on Airtel Thanks app.

In addition to that, Airtel Platinum customers get red carpet customer care with priority service at call centers and retail stores. That means all Airtel call centers and retail stores will now have a dedicated staff to attend to Platinum customers on priority and cut down on waiting time.

Shashwat Sharma, CMO – Bharti Airtel said,

“It has been our endeavor to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program. And that’s where we will deliver that ‘extra’ service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion.”