Samsung Galaxy Note20 series display specifications leaked online

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Note20 lineup in a few months and ahead of the launch, details about the flagship devices keep surfacing online. As per the latest report, even though the Galaxy S20 lineup included Ultra model, there won’t be a Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

The South Korean giant is expected to launch only two smartphones in the lineup — Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Plus. Now details about these upcoming phone’s display and some key features have leaked online.

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will come packed with a 6.87-inch AMOLED panel offering a screen resolution of 3906 x 1444 pixels, providing a pixel density of 497 PPI. It will be offering 120 Hz refresh rate screen use LTPO and could feature the “lowest power implementation of 120Hz.”

The screen is also said to have 19.3:9 aspect ratio and come with Dynamic refresh rate that will automatically adjust the display’s refresh rate depending on the content that the user is viewing to help reduce the strain of a high refresh rate panel on the battery.

We expect more details related to this upcoming devices keep surfacing online until they get officially launched later this year. While the launch date is not yet confirmed, the Galaxy Note series phones usually gets announced in August.

Source