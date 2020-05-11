How to disable Bing Search in the Windows 10 Start Menu

Windows 10 operating system comes with a built-in search feature which helps you locate local files. But when it fails to find any local files, the feature automatically searches for the term in the Bing search engine and shows you the result right there.

However, you may not want this feature on your device for any reason. So, here is a guide which will show you how to disable the Bing Search feature in the Start Menu of your laptop or PC.

There’s no easy way or a simple switch/toggle in the Settings to disable this feature. Instead, you will need to modify the Registry value to disable this feature. But don’t worry, we’ll show you the step-by-step guide to do so.

Disable Bing Search in Windows 10