OnePlus Buds true wireless earphones launched in India for Rs 4,990

Along with the OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone, the company has launched its first true wireless earbuds — OnePlus Buds.

The earphones come with a 13.4mm dynamic driver and also has support for Dolby Atmos for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 8 series as well as Dirac Audio Tuner for the newly launched OnePlus Nord smartphone.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has support for Low Latency Fnatic Mode, promised to reduce latency to 103ms, which can come in handy when gaming.

Like most other wireless earphones, this one too comes with support for touch controls for changing tracks, play/pause, and voice assistant. It also has IPX4 ratings making it water and sweat resistant.

Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams and comes with 37 grams of charging box. As for the battery life, the OnePlus Buds come with 35 mAh battery that offers 7 hours of music playback and 4 hours of phone call.

It also has a 420 mAh battery in the charging case, which offers up to 30 hours usage. The device also comes with Warp Charge support that offers 10 hours of audio playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

OnePlus Buds Key Features

13.4mm dynamic driver

Dolby Atmos and Dirac Audio Tuner

Bluetooth 5.0 support

Low Latency Fnatic Mode

Touch controls for track change, voice assistant, Play/pause

IPX4 Sweat and water-resistant

35 mAh battery for up to 7 hours music playback, 4 hours phone call

420 mAh charging case for 30 hours battery life

Warp Charge support

OnePlus Buds are available in three color options – White, Gray, and Blue. They are priced at Rs. 4,990 and will be available for purchase from Amazon, OnePlus, and Flipkart along with OnePlus Exclusive Stores, Croma Retail and Reliance Digital stores from 4th August. Early access for the same opens from 31st July.

BUY FROM AMAZON