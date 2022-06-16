How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat History From Android to iOS [In-Depth Guide]

WhatsApp, until now has only allowed users to transfer their chat history from iOS to Android, whereas the same wasn’t possible if you were sending your chat history the other way around. However in order to fix this, Meta owned WhatsApp has finally launched its latest update that now lets you transfer your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS using Apple’s Move to iOS app.

That said here’s a step-by-step guide that explains how you too can use the Move to iOS app to transfer your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS:

Minimum Software Requirements

First and foremost you need to make sure that you meet the minimum software requirements including:

An Android smartphone running Android 5 Lolipop or above along with an recent iPhones running iOS 15.5 or above.

You are setting up a newly unboxed or reformatted iPhone as the transfer process can’t be commenced if your iPhone is already set.

Both the iPhone and your Android Smartphone are fully charged and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

You should have the latest WhatsApp version:2.22.10.70 or above installed on iOS and version:2.22.7.74 or above installed on Android.Transferringg the WhatsApp Chat History

Transferring the WhatsApp Chat History

Once you have met all the software requirements listed above you’re all set to transfer your WhatsApp chat history from Android to your glorious new iPhone as we’ve shown below:

Start the setup process on your iPhone and look for the Apps & Data screen. Then tap Move Data from Android. (Image 1)

On your Android device, open the Move to iOS app and accept all the terms and conditions. In case you don’t have it installed, tap the QR code button on your new iOS device and scan it using your Android device.

Now a code will appear on your iPhone. When asked, enter the code on your Android device. (Image 2)

Continue to follow the on-screen prompts until you reach the Transfer Data screen on your Android device.

On the data transfer screen select WhatsApp data followed by all the important files that you want to port over to your new iPhone.

Once you have selected all the important data you want tap on start and wait until WhatsApp extracts and repacks all your chat data.

Once the file is ready tap on continue in Move to iOS to start the data transfer process and wait until loading bar finishes. (This might take a while depending on the amount of files)

As soon as the loading bar is completed Move to iOS will confirm the transfer is complete.

In the iOS home screen try to find WhatsApp, which would have automatically installed itself if you had selected to find and download compatible apps. If you can’t find it install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store)

Now open WhatsApp and login using the same phone number used on your Android device.

Now you will be asked to tap on Start to complete the activation process and port over all your chat history to your new iPhone.

That’s pretty much it and although, the process seems a bit lengthy it’s still worth the headache rather than losing all your important chats and conversations.