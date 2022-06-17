Microsoft Defender now available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android

Microsoft has a security application named Microsoft Defender which comes pre-installed with the Windows operating system that helps protect the device from viruses, malware, or any other similar security threats.

Now, the company has launched a new Defender application which is available across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Unlike the Defender app that comes with the Windows OS, this one is designed for individuals as a basic dashboard that taps into the existing antivirus software.

The company has revealed that it will be available for the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers starting from today and the features will vary based on the platform. For instance, on the devices running iOS or iPadOS, it does not offer antivirus protection but has support for web phishing protections alongside a dashboard that includes alerts for other devices.

On the other hand, the same application for Android comes with antivirus protection and the ability to scan for malicious apps along with web phishing protection. On the Windows operating system, it acts more like a dashboard for the built-in Windows Security app or other third-party antivirus software.

It appears that the technology giant is aiming toward those users who want to protect family members and multiple devices and have a simple dashboard. Microsoft has also said that more features are on the way, too. The company is inviting some users for the beta testing of upcoming features like identity-theft protection and secure online connections.

How to download and install Microsoft Defender?

Step 1: Open the web browser on your device and go to the landing page of Microsoft Defender by clicking here.

Step 2: Download the application for your platform, be it Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android.

Step 3: Once the app is downloaded, open the file and follow the on-screen instruction to complete the installation process.

Step 4: After the installation process is completed, open the application and sign in to your Microsoft account.

That’s it. Once you are signed in to your Microsoft account, you will be able to use the newly installed application. Do note that the app is only available to the Microsoft 365 subscribers, you need to already have the individual or family subscription purchased to use this new application.