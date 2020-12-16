Whether you want to maximize the volume on your AirPods or you are an audiophile who wants louder volumes on headphones, the iPhone lets you change a quick setting to make the volume even higher. Your iPhone comes with a Volume limiter that’s turned on by default which you can disable to increase the volume levels. If you think the volume on your iPhone as well as on your AirPods isn’t higher enough to your liking, here’s how to turn off Volume Limit to make AirPods or any other headphones louder.

How to turn off volume limit to make AirPods louder [iPhone/iPad]

Your iPhone has a volume limiter that’s turned on and this prevents louder volumes if you are playing music on your iPhone and listening via AirPods.

Head to the Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Swipe down and tap on Music . Under the Playback menu, tap on Volume Limit. You can see the Volume Limit is turned On. Disabling the Volume Limit will eventually increase the volume on your Airpods. To remove the Volume Limit, use the slider, move it to the right. On some iPhones, you will see a toggle button instead of a slider, disable the Volume Limit.

In some versions, you can limit the maximum headphone volume for music and videos by tapping Sounds under Settings (or Sounds & Haptics on supported models) and Reduce Loud Sounds. Turn on Reduce Loud Sounds, then drag the slider to choose the maximum decibel level for headphone audio.

Now try to see if the volume on your AirPods has reached the maximum. Use the Volume keys and AirPods control to increase the volume to the full.

