Xiaomi launches 55-inch Mi QLED TV 4K in India for ₹54,999

Expanding its lineup of Smart TVs in the Indian market, Xiaomi has today launched a premium TV product — Mi QLED TV 4K. This marks the debut of the QLED TVs in the Indian market from Xioami.

It comes with a 55-inch Ultra-HD QLED screen that offers 3840 x 2160 pixels screen resolution and has support for various HDR formats, including HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, to ensure better picture quality.

Underneath, the device is powered by the MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The Smart TV comes with a six-speaker system that comprises four full-range speakers and two tweeters, offering 30W of sound output.

As for the software department, the newly launched TV runs Android TV 10, making it one of the first Smart TV to run the latest version of Android TV. However, it runs the stock Android TV launcher and not the Google TV launcher.

Similar to other Xiaomi television sets available in the market, this one too features the company’s own PatchWall launcher on top, running the latest version — PatchWall 3.5. Additionally, it also comes with a built-in Chromecast and support for Google Assistant for voice commands.

Coming to the ports, the device has three HDMI ports, two USB ports. All three of the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1 that support a 60Hz refresh rate up to 4K resolution with an input lag of 5ms. There’s also Bluetooth 5 for connectivity and HDMI eARC support.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K is priced at ₹54,999 in India and is set to go on sale from 21st December Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and select retail stores.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K Key Specs

55-inch Ultra-HD QLED display

HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision support

MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor

2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage

30W Sound output

Android TV 10 with PatchWall 3.5 UI

Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant

Bluetooth 5, HDMI eARC, HDMI and USB ports

Pricing and Availability in India