OPPO has today launched the successor of the OPPO A15 smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as OPPO A15s. The phone comes with a design that is similar to the A15 that was launched a couple of months ago.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and a notch for housing the front camera. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the device include the standard set — Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. The phone is backed by a 4230 mAh battery.

Oppo A15s comes in Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver colors, for a price of Rs 11,490. It is set to go on sale in India from 21st December through Amazon as well as retail stores.

OPPO A15s Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio

64 GB Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

Pricing and Availability