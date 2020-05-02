How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Play Store [Guide]

Some apps do offer their own dark mode implementation as well as some customized Android operating systems, but after the release of the Android 10, lots of features were added to it which also includes the system-wide dark theme.

And since Android supports the system-wide dark mode, the GApps (Google Apps) are also optimized for it. Among the GApps is the Google Play that now supports the dark theme natively. We do surf the Google Play store for searching and downloading apps, and while you’re spending time with it, the dark mode helps if you use it at night or in darker environments. Here’s what you should do to activate the dark theme on Google Play store.

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Play

If your smartphone is running Android 9 or 10, you can make use of the dark mode on individual apps, in this case, Google Play store. The default theme on the Google Play store is Light, all you need is to change it to the Dark.

Here’s what you can do to turn on the dark mode on the Google Play store,

Open the Google Play Store app

Swipe from the left edge of the screen or simply tap the three stacked lines in the top left corner

Enter Settings

Tap Theme

Choose Dark to always use the Dark theme

A dark theme will also help you to save the battery if your smartphone is using an AMOLED panel. AMOLED displays are smart enough to disable backlit of the Black colors to enable clear Blacks on the screen ensuring less energy consumption.

If you want to turn on the dark theme on any other GApps such as Gmail, Google Play Music, try to enter the settings and see if you have Dark mode available in it. Also, check out the top 5 Google Play store tips and tricks.