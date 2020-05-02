Realme is all set to launch the successor of Realme X2 smartphone in the form of Realme X3 and along with that, the company will also unveil Realme X3 SuperZoom. The X3 SuperZoom Edition smartphone has been making rounds since past few weeks.

Now, ahead of the official announcement from the company, more details abut the Realme X3 SuperZoom have been leaked online. It has been revealed that the phone will come powered by a 4200 mAh battery and will support 30W fast charging technology.

realme X3 SuperZoom will use a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) May 2, 2020

Nothing much about the phone has been leaked online but going by the name, it’s pretty clear that the smartphone will feature an advanced zooming technology for better camera output. However, it remains to be seen what the company is offering in this “SuperZoom” feature.

The smartphone was earlier spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench which revealed that it will be powered by an octa-core processor but the exact chipset model remains unknown. It also confirmed that the device will pack up to 12 GB of RAM.

Further, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. While the launch date is not yet known, we expect the Realme X3 series to get launched this month, at least in the Chinese market.