How to use Smart Stay on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro [Guide]

Smart stay is a new feature from Samsung that keeps awake the phone when you are watching the screen. Many Samsung phones have this feature built-in already including the new Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro. To enable Smart Stay on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, this short guide will help you. Read on.

The Smart stay feature on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro uses its front 16 MP camera to sense when you are looking at the screen. This will ensure that the phone won’t auto lock when you are reading an e-book or browsing websites and apps. The screen stays On regardless of the screen timeout setting. When you move away from the screen, the Smart stay will dim the screen to save the battery.

How do I enable Smart Stay on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

To enable Smart stay on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, follow the two steps.

Tap on the Settings from the homescreen or the app drawer.

Tap on Advanced features and turn on the Smart stay slider.

Smart stay works best when you hold the smartphone steady and upright, under sufficient lightings, and the front camera isn’t covered or used by an app.

