How to use Windows File Explorer in dark theme [Windows 10]

Have you tried the Dark mode on Windows 10? If you have been looking for a dark theme on your Windows File Explorer, fortunately, it’s possible. If you are tired of the bright theme on windows explorer while browsing the files at night or in darker environments, you can simply opt for the File Explorer dark theme. Here’s what you need to do to use Windows File Explorer in the dark theme on Windows 10.

Whenever you apply the dark theme to Windows explorer, the background will turn into dark colors and the bright lights will be least for better viewing during the night or in darker environments. Do note that, this will also apply a dark theme to the apps on Windows 10, the backgrounds, sidebars, ribbons, menus, and dialogs. Follow these steps to use the file explorer in dark mode.

How to use Windows File Explorer in dark theme

Go to Windows Settings, press the Windows key , and click on the Settings gear icon on the left side of the Start menu. Alternately, press the keyboard shortcut Windows + X to open the Start menu and hit Settings. Now under Settings, click on Personalization and then Colors on the left side. On the right side, you can simply select the Dark color option or click on Dark in the Choose your default app mode . If you select Custom, you can choose a combination of light and dark themes.

If you want to change back to the light theme, use the Light option in the Colors settings, you can choose your color from the drop-down menu whichever you like.

