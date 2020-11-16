How to manually use Night Mode for Portraits in iPhone 12 Pro

Smartphone camera technology has advanced by a big margin in the past few years and one of the interesting features that have been quite impressive for the last two years or so is the Night Mode.

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 12 series models come with support for Night Mode, which as the name indicates, allows users to capture clear photos even in low-light conditions or during night time.

With the iPhone 12 Pro models, Apple has enabled the feature for the Portrait mode as well, which was so far limited to just rear-facing cameras. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to manually enable Night Mode on your iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max smartphones.

Night Mode for Portrait shot on iPhone 12 Pro

Step 1: First of all, launch the Camera application on your iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone.

Step 2: In the camera app, select the Portrait mode from below the viewfinder.

Step 3: Now, make sure that the yellow icon on the top-left corner of the screen is turned off. If not, then do so.

Step 4: After that, look for the Night Mode icon at the top of the viewfinder. If the icon is in yellow color, then the mode is enabled. However, if it is not and you want to enable it, just tap on it.

Step 5: Tap the shutter button to take the portrait shot.

If you can’t see the Night Mode icon, then there’s too much light available and thus, you won’t be able to turn on the Night Mode. You can also customize the exposure as well as the shutter delay on your phone.