Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps and millions of people share stories every day on it. To view someone’s story, you either have to follow if the account is private or go directly to their profile and view the story. But what if the story is expired? How to view expired stories on Instagram? Here’s how.

Most of you already know that the stories on Instagram have a life span of a maximum of 24 hours, after which they disappear automatically. Let it be your own story or someone else’s, it stays only 24 hours, but there’s a way you can see the stories after they are expired.

How to view expired stories on Instagram

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: Go to profile at the bottom and tap the three lines and select Archive .

Step 3: Here, you will see your expired stories on Instagram.

Step 4: If you are looking for someone else’s story, go to their profile and see if you can find Highlights. If it’s available, you can view the expired stories shared under Highlights.

This way you can view expired stories on Instagram. For more tips, tricks, and other tutorials on Android and iPhones, head to our tutorials and guides section.

