Are you new to Apple Music? Would you like to view the songs that you have recently added to Apple Music? Apple Music offers a number of features to provide you better user experience. If you’re enjoying Apple Music on your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple devices, it has an ability to view recently added songs. You can view recently added songs in just a few steps.

How To View Songs You’ve Recently Added In Apple Music

This also applies to those who haven’t subscribed can take advantage of smart playlists within the Music app. Simply follow these steps below to see your Recently Added songs in Apple Music.

Launch the Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad from the Homescreen. Head over to the Library section as shown in the screenshot below. Tap on Playlists , the first option under Library . You will see Recently Added playlist, tap on it. Scroll down until you find it in the Playlists menu. Here you will get the songs that you have recently added to the Apple Music. Scrolling all the way down to the bottom will show you the total number of songs in the playlist as well as the total duration for all the songs combined.

That’s all you have to do to see the songs that you have recently added to the playlist. If you are using the Apple Music at night or in the darker environments, make use of the Dark Mode in Apple Music.

That’s pretty much it. Aside from the songs that you have added in the playlist, you will also notice that the local music files from iTunes could be added to the playlist too.

