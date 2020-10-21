Amazfit Pop with SpO2 sensor and heart rate monitor launched in China

As expected, Huami has today officially launched its latest smartwatch in China — Amazfit Pop. The company had earlier this new model through a video teaser shared on its official Weibo account.

It features a 1.43-inch HD color display with a screen resolution of 320 x 302 pixels. The company is also offering 50 built-in watch faces while users can also create their own dial using any photo.

The watch comes with 60 different sports modes which include the likes of cycling, walking, and running. Along with that, there’s also a blood oxygen sensor, heart-rate sensor, sleep monitoring, and more.

It also has a PAI health assessment system that rates users according to the activity level. The watch also supports NFC connectivity, enabling users to make contactless payments. There are also basic features like notifications, music controlling for smartphones, settings reminders, alarms, etc.

The Amazfit Pop can last up to nine days on a single charge, claims the company. The device is made up of a polycarbonate body, while the straps are made of silicone rubber for a comfortable wear experience.

This newly launched Huami Amazfit Pop is priced at 349 yuan in China, which is approximately Rs 3,855. It is now available for pre-order while the shipments will start from 1st November in China. Currently, there’s no information about its availability in regions outside of China.