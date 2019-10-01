Huawei launches Huawei FreeLace and Huawei Mini Speaker in India

Huawei has today launched two new audio devices in India — Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker, whcih will be available for purchase through online marketplace Flipkart. The FreeBuds is a wireless headphone while the Mini Speaker is a water resistant speaker. The company says that these devices are being launched in India to mark the Diwali festive season.

Huawei FreeLace

It is a wireless earphone that is claimed to offer best-in-class sound quality with surging bass and treble. It also comes with a mic that enables hands-free calling. It claims to have wind noise reduction technology for crystal clear audio calls.

The earphones are IPX5 rated, meaning water and sweat resistant. It also comes with a magnetic lock and when you separate them, it will automatically connects to the smartphone. It also comes with a multi-function control for controlling music and sound.

As for the battery life, Huawei claims 18 hours of music playback on a single charge and 13 hours of talktime. Since it also supports fast charging, 5 minutes of charing can offer 4 hours of music playback.

The Huawei FreeLace comes in four color options — Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green, and Moonlight Silver. It is priced at ₹4,999 but there’s also a 10 percent cashback available on the purchase of the device.

Huawei Mini Speaker

As the name suggests, it is a portable mini speaker meant for enjoying music on the go. It comes with a compact body and weighs just 101 grams. The device features a minimal design with only 1 button and 1 LED indicator.

The device IPX4 rated for daily water and sweat resistance. It comes with a 3W full-range speaker and a hidden passive radiator on the bottom. As per the company, it offers truly immersive sound experience with clear audio and deep bass.

Users can also pair two speaker to create a stereo sound experience. As for the battery, the company is claiming 4 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Huawei Mini Speaker is priced at ₹1,999 and just like the FreeLace, there’s also a 10 percent cashback on the purchase of this product as well.