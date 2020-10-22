Huawei Mate 40 series flagship smartphones officially launched

As expected, Huawei has today launched its highly anticipated Mate 40 series flagship smartphones. The company has announced three devices in the lineup — Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+.

The Huawei Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED 90Hz display while the Pro and Pro+ variants feature a 6.76-inch FHD+ OLED Horizon display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate.

Under the hood, all three models are powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset, which comes with support for dual-mode SA/NSA 5G and packs dedicated NPUs. This could also be the company’s last flagship chipset, at least for the time being given that the company has been sanctioned by the United States.

Coming to the camera department, there’s a 50 MP Ultra Vision primary camera sensor that has a 16-in-1 pixel fusion technology for binned pixel size measuring 2.44μm to boost light intake for enhanced low-light performance. It is coupled with a 16 MP Cine Camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens on the Mate 40.

On the other hand, the Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ models feature a 20 MP Cine Camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens along with the primary sensor. Further, the Pro+ model also has an additional 8 MP Periscope lens and ToF sensor for 3D depth sensing.

Upfront, all the models come with a 13 MP snapper. The Pro models in the lineup also come with support for features like Smart Gesture Control, which allows total hands-free control of the device.

Along with these standard models, the company has also launched the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design which comes with almost the same set of specs as the Pro+ mode but has additional features like an infra-red temperature sensor, custom case, and Porsche Design-branded themes.

The Mate 40 packs 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, the Pro model has 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage, while the Pro+ model comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. So far, the company has not revealed availability details.

Huawei Mate 40 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2376 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2376 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate CPU: Huawei Kirin 9000E 5G processor

Huawei Kirin 9000E 5G processor GPU: Mali-G78 MP22 GPU

Mali-G78 MP22 GPU RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 128 GB storage

128 GB storage OS: Android 10 with EMUI 11

Android 10 with EMUI 11 Rear Camera: 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 16 MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, LED flash

50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 16 MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, LED flash Front Camera: 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture

13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack

In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1)

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1) Battery: 4200mAh (typical) battery with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge

Huawei Mate 40 Pro/Pro+ Specifications

Display: 6.76-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2772 x 1344 pixel screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

6.76-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2772 x 1344 pixel screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate CPU: Huawei Kirin 9000 5G processor

Huawei Kirin 9000 5G processor GPU: Mali-G78 MP24 GPU

Mali-G78 MP24 GPU RAM: 8/12 GB RAM

8/12 GB RAM Storage: 256 GB of internal storage

256 GB of internal storage OS: Android 10 with EMUI 11

Android 10 with EMUI 11 Rear Camera: 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 20 MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, LED flash

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+: 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 20 MP Ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom + 8 MP periscope camera with 10x Optical Zoom + 3D Depth Sensing ToF Camera

50MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 20 MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, LED flash 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 20 MP Ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom + 8 MP periscope camera with 10x Optical Zoom + 3D Depth Sensing ToF Camera Front Camera: 13 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

13 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Water-resistant (IP68)

In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Water-resistant (IP68) Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual-band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual-band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C port Battery: 4400 mAh with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W wireless charging

Huawei Mate 40 Series Pricing and Availability