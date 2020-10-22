Huawei Mate 40 series flagship smartphones officially launched
As expected, Huawei has today launched its highly anticipated Mate 40 series flagship smartphones. The company has announced three devices in the lineup — Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+.
The Huawei Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED 90Hz display while the Pro and Pro+ variants feature a 6.76-inch FHD+ OLED Horizon display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate.
Under the hood, all three models are powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset, which comes with support for dual-mode SA/NSA 5G and packs dedicated NPUs. This could also be the company’s last flagship chipset, at least for the time being given that the company has been sanctioned by the United States.
Coming to the camera department, there’s a 50 MP Ultra Vision primary camera sensor that has a 16-in-1 pixel fusion technology for binned pixel size measuring 2.44μm to boost light intake for enhanced low-light performance. It is coupled with a 16 MP Cine Camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens on the Mate 40.
On the other hand, the Mate 40 Pro and Pro+ models feature a 20 MP Cine Camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens along with the primary sensor. Further, the Pro+ model also has an additional 8 MP Periscope lens and ToF sensor for 3D depth sensing.
Upfront, all the models come with a 13 MP snapper. The Pro models in the lineup also come with support for features like Smart Gesture Control, which allows total hands-free control of the device.
Along with these standard models, the company has also launched the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design which comes with almost the same set of specs as the Pro+ mode but has additional features like an infra-red temperature sensor, custom case, and Porsche Design-branded themes.
The Mate 40 packs 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, the Pro model has 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage, while the Pro+ model comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. So far, the company has not revealed availability details.
Huawei Mate 40 Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2376 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Huawei Kirin 9000E 5G processor
- GPU: Mali-G78 MP22 GPU
- RAM: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 128 GB storage
- OS: Android 10 with EMUI 11
- Rear Camera: 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 16 MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, LED flash
- Front Camera: 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack
- Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1)
- Battery: 4200mAh (typical) battery with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge
Huawei Mate 40 Pro/Pro+ Specifications
- Display: 6.76-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2772 x 1344 pixel screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Huawei Kirin 9000 5G processor
- GPU: Mali-G78 MP24 GPU
- RAM: 8/12 GB RAM
- Storage: 256 GB of internal storage
- OS: Android 10 with EMUI 11
- Rear Camera: 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 20 MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, LED flash
Huawei Mate 40 Pro+: 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture + 20 MP Ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom + 8 MP periscope camera with 10x Optical Zoom + 3D Depth Sensing ToF Camera
- Front Camera: 13 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Water-resistant (IP68)
- Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual-band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C port
- Battery: 4400 mAh with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W wireless charging
Huawei Mate 40 Series Pricing and Availability
- Huawei Mate 40: €899
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro: €1,199
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro+: €1,399
- Porsche Design Mate 40 RS: €2,295
- Availability: TBA