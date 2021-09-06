Huawei Nova 9 series launching in China on 23rd September

Huawei is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone series in its home market China under its Nova lineup — Huawei Nova 9. The company has now confirmed that the device will be officially launched on 23rd September.

Although the Huawei Mate and P-series smartphones have are well-recognized for their premium design and excellent camera performance, the Nova series smartphones are aimed at budget users in China and have been quite popular there.

The teaser image shared by the company reveals that the smartphone will come with a dual-ring camera design that we have already seen in the Huawei P50 series phones. The camera module is placed in the top-left corner on a gradient-colored back panel.

The smartphone was recently spotted on TENAA, which revealed that it will come with an OLED display with a punch-hole cutout but the exact screen size is not yet known.

Under the hood, the device will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will be a 4G-only smartphone and the 5G variant is expected to go official at a later date but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection.

The teaser image also confirms that the smartphone will come running the company’s self-developed HarmonyOS. The base model is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery while the Pro model will pack a 4,000mAh battery along with 66W fast charging support.

To know for sure what the upcoming Huawei Nova 9 series smartphones pack as well as their pricing and availability information, we will have to wait for the official launch in a couple of weeks.

Source