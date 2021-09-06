Huawei

Huawei Nova 9 series launching in China on 23rd September

By Jeet

Huawei is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone series in its home market China under its Nova lineup — Huawei Nova 9. The company has now confirmed that the device will be officially launched on 23rd September.

Although the Huawei Mate and P-series smartphones have are well-recognized for their premium design and excellent camera performance, the Nova series smartphones are aimed at budget users in China and have been quite popular there.

Huawei-Nova-9-Launch-Date

The teaser image shared by the company reveals that the smartphone will come with a dual-ring camera design that we have already seen in the Huawei P50 series phones. The camera module is placed in the top-left corner on a gradient-colored back panel.

The smartphone was recently spotted on TENAA, which revealed that it will come with an OLED display with a punch-hole cutout but the exact screen size is not yet known.

Under the hood, the device will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will be a 4G-only smartphone and the 5G variant is expected to go official at a later date but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection.

The teaser image also confirms that the smartphone will come running the company’s self-developed HarmonyOS. The base model is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery while the Pro model will pack a 4,000mAh battery along with 66W fast charging support.

To know for sure what the upcoming Huawei Nova 9 series smartphones pack as well as their pricing and availability information, we will have to wait for the official launch in a couple of weeks.

Source

Follow us on Google News

Get Tech Updates on Telegram