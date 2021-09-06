Realme GT Neo2 confirmed; could go official later this month

Realme has announced through its official Weibo account that the company’s GT Neo smartphone has sold over a million units so far. Along with that, the brand has also confirmed its successor, dubbed Realme GT Neo2, but has not revealed many details about this upcoming smartphone.

The Realme GT Neo2 is set to get launched officially very soon but no specific date has been revealed. However, reports indicate that the phone should be launched sometime later this month, i.e. September 2021.

While the company has not revealed the specifications of the smartphone, the phone with model number RMX3370 was certified by TENAA which is said to be the upcoming Realme GT Neo2 smartphone.

The listing reveals that the phone will feature a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the device will feature a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front side, the device is likely to have a 16MP snapper for taking selfies.

The smartphone is likely to come running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 on top. The device will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 50W or 65W fast charging support.