Huawei P10 Plus with 5.5 inch Quad HD curved display and dual camera setup surfaces

While we have been hearing reports about Huawei’s new P10 smartphone, the press renders and specs of the Huawei P10 Plus have now surfaced.

The renders of the alleged Huawei P10 Plus have surfaced, giving a closer look at the upcoming handset. The renders show that Huawei has given the design quite some thought. For starters, the handset seems to have a full metal unibody design with curved edge display. Also expected is a fingerprint scanner on the back, despite the presence of Home button.

As expected, the Huawei P10 Plus also seems to be using a dual rear camera setup using LEICA lenses. However, what is interesting to note is the presence of what appears to be a ring flash. The phone also seems to have an iris scanner on the front for additional security.

Rumours suggest that the Huawei P10 Plus would have a 5.5 Quad HD AMOLED dual curved edge display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Kirin 960 chipset with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Also expected is a 3650 mAh battery with fast charging support. The handset is expected to be unveiled later this month at MWC 2017.

