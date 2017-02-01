Samsung rumored to launch 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8 with 128 GB storage

We got our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 last week along with details of its specifications, pricing and availability. The image and details came from none other than Evan Blass who is a very reliable leakster. According to his information, the Galaxy S8 is said to come with Snapdragon 835 and 4 GB RAM, however, according to the latest rumor, Samsung is also planning to launch the 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8.

According to a Chinese leakster, the Galaxy S8 will not only with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, but, it will also be offered with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There were rumors that Samsung would launch an 8 GB RAM variant which would come with 256 GB internal storage, however, it seems that’s not going to happen.

Also, according to the information received by SamMobile, Samsung will only be launching the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in North America and Europe, and, the 6 GB RAM variant might only be sold in China and South Korea. Well, for now, these are all just rumors and we might something different altogether when Samsung actually unveils the Galaxy S8 in March. Until then, expect to come across more such rumors and leaked images.

Expected Samsung Galaxy S8 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 835 RAM: 4,6 GB

4,6 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.8/6.2-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display

5.8/6.2-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP with flash

12 MP with flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB(4 GB RAM), 128 GB(6 GB RAM)

64 GB(4 GB RAM), 128 GB(6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, USB Type-C Battery: 3000 mAh (5.8-inch model), 3500 mAh (6.2-inch model)

Expected Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Date and Price:

Launch Date: March 29

March 29 Price of 5.8-inch model with 4 GB RAM: €799 in Europe

€799 in Europe Price of 6.2-inch model with 4 GB RAM: €899 in Europe

€899 in Europe Sales start on: April 21 in Europe