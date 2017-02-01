TDSAT directs TRAI to submit decision on Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year offer

Even though Reliance Jio may have got a clean chit from the Attorney General of India, the telecom tribunal TDSAT has now directed regulator TRAI to file its decision at the earliest.

Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), while hearing petitions from Airtel and Idea Cellular, asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to file its decision by Thursday on free tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio. TRAI has revealed that it has already taken a decision on the matter.

Late last year, Bharti Airtel had moved to TRAI to challenge Reliance Jio’s extension of the Jio Welcome Offer beyond the 90-day period. While TRAI immediately got a defensive answer from Reliance Jio, it never passed a decision on the matter. Airtel and Idea then moved the TDSAT accusing TRAI of favouring Reliance Jio.

While we do not know about the decision TRAI has made regarding the extension of the Jio Welcome Offer, considering the nod from the Attorney General, we expect the decision to be in favour of Reliance Jio. Unfortunately, the controversial Happy New Year Offer has already completed a month in existence and may very run its 90 days’ course before a final decision is made in the matter.

