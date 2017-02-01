Images of LG G6 prototype leaked

Last week we saw leaked render of the LG G6 which gave us a glimpse of its rounded screen corners and small bezels. While that render only showed the top half of the device, today we are looking at the leaked images of what is believed to be the prototype of LG G6.

As evident from the images, this clearly isn’t a finished device and is believed to be the prototype of G6 which LG is still working on. The top of the device looks similar to the render we saw last week, however, the rounded screen corners and small bezels which were seen in the render are not clearly visible in these images.

At the back of the device is the dual camera setup below which is the fingerprint scanner. The device has chamfered edges around the frame. You can also see the USB Type-C Port below the device which is flanked by a speaker, a microphone along with what appears to be the antenna line.

Going by these images, it’s now clear that LG has done away with the modular design which the G5 debuted with last year. It seems that LG has also done away with the removable-battery on this G6 prototype which means we can expect it to be water-resistant.

The LG G6 is expected to be unveiled on February 26 and is said to come with Snapdragon 821 SoC instead of Snapdragon 835. We are pretty sure to come across more detailed images as there’s still some time for the unveiling.

Source