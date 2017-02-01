Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie camera goes on sale in India

The Vivo V5 Plus which was launched in India last week is now available for purchase in the country.

The Vivo V5 Plus is a selfie focused smartphone which comes with dual camera setup on the front. The device flaunts a combo of 20 MP + 8 MP camera on the front and sports a 16 MP camera at its back.

The Vivo V5 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and a 3160 mAh battery on the device keeps the lights on.

Vivo V5 Plus specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

The Vivo V5 Plus is priced at ₹27,980 and will be available for purchase through offline retailers.