Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie camera goes on sale in India

Win Moto G Turbo: Click Here

The Vivo V5 Plus which was launched in India last week is now available for purchase in the country.

vivo-v5-plus-india

The Vivo V5 Plus is a selfie focused smartphone which comes with dual camera setup on the front. The device flaunts a combo of 20 MP + 8 MP camera on the front and sports a 16 MP camera at its back.

The Vivo V5 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and a 3160 mAh battery on the device keeps the lights on.

Vivo V5 Plus specifications:

  • CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 506
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 20 MP + 8 MP
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner on physical home button
  • Battery: 3160 mAh

The Vivo V5 Plus is priced at ₹27,980 and will be available for purchase through offline retailers.

Newsletter for VIPs! Enter your Email ID

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | About Us | Contact Us | Submit App | Advertise