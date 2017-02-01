Samsung sending press invites for its MWC event scheduled on February 26

MWC is more than three weeks away and we have already started hearing about devices which are expected to be unveiled at MWC. Smartphone companies have also started sending out press invites for their MWC events, and, Samsung is the latest one to join the group.

Samsung has started sending out press invites to the media for its MWC event which is scheduled on February 26. The event will start at 7 pm CET (11.30 pm IST) and will also be live streamed on www.samsung.com/galaxy.

The invite doesn’t clearly mention anything about the device which will be unveiled during the event, however, it’s certainly not going to be the Galaxy S8 as the company President has already confirmed that Galaxy S8 will not be unveiled during MWC.

The invite shows a Samsung device with the company’s standard physical home button. This could be the Galaxy Tab S3 which was spotted on GFXBench last week. Although Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of the Tab S3, we have been hearing about it for quite some time now.

According to the GFXBench listing, we can expect the Galaxy Tab S3 to come with Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4 GB RAM, Adreno 530 GPU, 9.6-inch display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 32 GB internal storage, 12 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. There have also been rumors of the Galaxy Tab S3 coming with Exynos 7420. Well, for now, these are all just rumors, and we will have to wait for an official announcement from Samsung.