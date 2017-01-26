Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 spotted on GFXBench with Snapdragon 820 SoC and 9.6-inch display

We have been hearing quite a few things about Samsung’s Galaxy S8 lately. Well, it’s not going to be unveiled at MWC, however, we might see Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Tab S3. The Tab S3 is expected to be powered by Exynos 7420, but, thanks to GFXBench listing, we can now expect it to be powered by Snapdragon 820 as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 with model number SM-T820 has popped up on GFXBench. Going by the listing, the Tab S3 will come with Snapdragon 820 SoC under the hood which will be laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 530 GPU.

With a 9.6-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S3 is surely one huge device, but hey, it’s a tablet, remember? The display will boast a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels and we expect Samsung to ship the tablet with a Super AMOLED display.

The device has 32 GB of internal storage and is running Android 7.0 Nougat, however, there should be a provision to expand the storage via microSD card. The Tab S3 not only has a 5 MP front camera, but, it also has a 12 MP rear camera. There’s no information about the battery yet, but we should know more about it soon.

