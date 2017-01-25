4 Best Redmi Note 4 cases you can buy
Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 4 in India and sold 2,50,000 units in its first flash sale. If you are one of those 2,50,000 or are planning to buy a Redmi Note 4 then we have come with a list of cases that you might want to buy to protect your precious buy. Below are the 7 best Redmi Note 4 cases that we found for you.
1. Golden Sand rugged Armour case for Redmi Note 4 (Rs. 599)
2. Tarkan Luxury TPU+PC Armor Protective Back Case Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Rs. 349)
3. DMG Mesh Kickstand Armor Hard Back Case (Rs. 349)
4. Noise 3D Embossed Painting Series Protective Case (Rs. 249)
We hope these cases will help you protect your phone. Let us know which one of these Redmi Note 4 cases do you like the most. In case you haven’t bought the Redmi Note 4 yet and want to know more about it, then read our first impression of the Redmi Note 4.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)
- Software: MIUI Global 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 2/3/4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage (32 GB with 2 or 3 GB RAM), MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 128 GB)
- Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 77-degree wide-angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. SlowMo 720p @120fps
- Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, fixed focus, 480p video
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x SIM (Micro + Nano both GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 4,100 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)
- Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A
- Dimensions: 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 165 grams
- Colors: Matte Black, Dark Grey, Gold
- Price: ₹9,999 onwards
- Warranty: 1 Year Warranty
